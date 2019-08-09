KADAVAR Debuts "The Devil's Master" Music Video
August 9, 2019, an hour ago
Berlin, Germany-based rock overlords, Kadavar, have released a video for "The Devil's Master", a track from the band's upcoming new album, For The Dead Travel Fast, out on October 11 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here, and watch the video below.
Tracklisting:
"The End"
"The Devil's Master"
"Evil Forces"
"Children Of The Night"
"Dancing With The Dead"
"Poison"
"Demons In My Mind"
"Saturnales"
"Long Forgotten Song"
"The Devil's Master" video:
The band recently announced dates for their European tour in support of For The Dead Travel Fast.
November
6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
7 - Oslo, Norway - Bla
8 - Göteborg, Sweden - Brewhouse
9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser
10 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
12 - Lyon, France - Le CCO
13 - Nantes, France - Le Stéréolux
14 - Paris, France - L'Alhambra
15 - Bordeaux, France - BT 59
16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
19 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
20 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
21 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
22 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk
23. - Wien, Austria - Arena
24 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
25 - Brussels, Belgium - Orangiere at Botanique
27 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
28 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit
30 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
More live dates:
August
8-10 - Haldern, Germany - Pop Festival
16 - St. Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival
17-18 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas