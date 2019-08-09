KADAVAR Debuts "The Devil's Master" Music Video

Berlin, Germany-based rock overlords, Kadavar, have released a video for "The Devil's Master", a track from the band's upcoming new album, For The Dead Travel Fast, out on October 11 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here, and watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"The End"

"The Devil's Master"

"Evil Forces"

"Children Of The Night"

"Dancing With The Dead"

"Poison"

"Demons In My Mind"

"Saturnales"

"Long Forgotten Song"

"The Devil's Master" video:

The band recently announced dates for their European tour in support of For The Dead Travel Fast.

November

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

7 - Oslo, Norway - Bla

8 - Göteborg, Sweden - Brewhouse

9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

10 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

12 - Lyon, France - Le CCO

13 - Nantes, France - Le Stéréolux

14 - Paris, France - L'Alhambra

15 - Bordeaux, France - BT 59

16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

19 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

20 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

21 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

22 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk

23. - Wien, Austria - Arena

24 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

25 - Brussels, Belgium - Orangiere at Botanique

27 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

28 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit

30 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

More live dates:

August

8-10 - Haldern, Germany - Pop Festival

16 - St. Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival

17-18 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas