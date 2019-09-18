KADAVAR Release Official Live Video For "You Found The Best In Me"

Berlin, Germany-based rock overlords, Kadavar, have released a live cut of the song "You Found The Best In Me". The footage comes off the bonus Blu-Ray included on the band's new album, For The Dead Travel Fast, which includes the full set of the band's special Berlin show earlier this years, featuring a group of friends and fellow musicians, comprised as The Cosmic Riders Of The Black Sun, performing Kadavar songs with more instruments and arrangements.

Commented singer/guitarist Lupus: "The thought of performing our songs with more musicians had been in the back of my head for a long time. A lot of the songs we've written over the years just needed a second guitar or an organ. Together with our friends we worked on this concert over 10 months. It's not your normal Kadavar gig, but it shows our songs can be interpreted in new ways and can also get that new twist. One of my highlights was the duet with Laura Carbone and her incredible voice. That's exactly how I had always envisioned this songs to sound. For me personally, it was an important project, to look through each and every of our 4 albums and to learn songs that we haven't played since their initial recordings. It helped a lot to find the right way for our new album!"

Watch the video below:

For The Dead Travel Fast is due to be released on October 19th through Nuclear Blast. Preorder the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The End"

"The Devil's Master"

"Evil Forces"

"Children Of The Night"

"Dancing With The Dead"

"Poison"

"Demons In My Mind"

"Saturnales"

"Long Forgotten Song"

"Children Of The Night" video:

"The Devil's Master" video:

The band recently announced dates for their European tour in support of For The Dead Travel Fast.

November

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

7 - Oslo, Norway - Bla

8 - Göteborg, Sweden - Brewhouse

9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

10 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

12 - Lyon, France - Le CCO

13 - Nantes, France - Le Stéréolux

14 - Paris, France - L'Alhambra

15 - Bordeaux, France - BT 59

16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

19 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

20 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

21 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

22 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk

23. - Wien, Austria - Arena

24 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

25 - Brussels, Belgium - Orangiere at Botanique

27 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

28 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit

30 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle