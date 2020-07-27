KAMBRIUM Sign To Reaper Entertainment

Reaper Entertainment announces the signing of the German epic death metal brigade, Kambrium.

Kambrium are not bound by stereotypes within the metal genre; they prefer instead to tread between these expectations and find themselves equally and comfortably at home within each of the styles that they have chosen to embrace. The result is a sound, crafted with elements of death, melodic and symphonic metal - everything the heart of a metal fan desires.

Now, the band signed a world wide record deal with the up-and-coming label Reaper Entertainment Europe.

The band states: "Welcome to the new era of Kambrium! A new musical world is entered. Standstill is not an option! We are very happy that this new musical path is being shared with our friends from Reaper Entertainment. We've all known each other for a while now so we can say that Reaper Entertainment is not just a label, it's our family. A lot of things go smoothly when you work with good friends who know where you want to go musically. And that is exactly the case here. Kambrium will return stronger than ever!"

Flori Milz (Reaper Entertainment) states: "We have been friends with the band for many years and although it's their first time signing a contract with Reaper, it feels like they are coming home. We are really looking forward to the new studio album which will be followed by many more albums."

Kambrium are recording their new studio album at the moment. More info soon.