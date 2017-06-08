KAMELOT Announces 2018 North American Tour With Special Guests DELAIN And BATTLE BEAST
June 8, 2017, an hour ago
After tours around the globe, Kamelot will return to North American in April/May 2018 to support their upcoming release on Napalm Records. This tour and album is the follow-up to the band's highest charting album worldwide, Haven.
The new offering will be released in early 2018 and the first tour of the release will hit the United States and Canada, bringing their biggest production and package in the band's history. The tour will venture North and into Canada before extending through the Midwest, ultimately reaching the West Coast before circling back to the South, capping it off with a huge Orlando and Fort Lauderdale finale.
Joining Kamelot and bringing their unique brand of symphonic metal to the tour are special guests Delain from The Netherlands. Rounding off the package for a metallic triple punch are Finland's own Battle Beast. Pre-sales here.
Tour dates:
April
16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
17 - Charlotte, NC - Filmore Underground
18 - Silver Springs, MD - The Filmore
20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
22 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
23 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
25 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall
27 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
May
1 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex
4 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic
5 - Anaheim, CA - Grove Anaheim
/6 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater
8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution