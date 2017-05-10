KAMELOT Drummer CASEY GRILLO Posts Drum-Cam Video From Third Show With QUEENSRŸCHE
May 10, 2017, 21 minutes ago
Kamelot drummer Casey Grillo is filling in for Queensrÿche’s Scott Rockenfield while he’s out on paternity leave. Grillo has posted this drum-cam footage, filmed during his third show with Queensrÿche.
Queensrÿche will support Blue Öyster Cult in Europe this summer for three shows as well as making festival appearances. The band has now confirmed headline shows for Europe. Their schedule is as follows:
June
16 - Hellfest Open Air Festival - Clisson, France
17 - Rockfels Open Air Festival - Sankt Goarshausen, Germany
18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium
20 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland (with Blue Öyster Cult)
21 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany (with Blue Öyster Cult)
22 - Tivoli - Utrecht, Netherlands (with Blue Öyster Cult)
23 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France
24 - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany
25 - Lido - Berlin, Germany
27 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany
28 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy
29 - Phenomenon - Fontaneto D'agogna, Italy
30 - Rock Fest Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain