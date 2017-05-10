KAMELOT Drummer CASEY GRILLO Posts Drum-Cam Video From Third Show With QUEENSRŸCHE

Kamelot drummer Casey Grillo is filling in for Queensrÿche’s Scott Rockenfield while he’s out on paternity leave. Grillo has posted this drum-cam footage, filmed during his third show with Queensrÿche.

Queensrÿche will support Blue Öyster Cult in Europe this summer for three shows as well as making festival appearances. The band has now confirmed headline shows for Europe. Their schedule is as follows:

June

16 - Hellfest Open Air Festival - Clisson, France

17 - Rockfels Open Air Festival - Sankt Goarshausen, Germany

18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

20 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland (with Blue Öyster Cult)

21 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany (with Blue Öyster Cult)

22 - Tivoli - Utrecht, Netherlands (with Blue Öyster Cult)

23 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France

24 - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany

25 - Lido - Berlin, Germany

27 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany

28 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy

29 - Phenomenon - Fontaneto D'agogna, Italy

30 - Rock Fest Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain