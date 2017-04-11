KAMELOT Frontman TOMMY KAREVIK Comments On Stockholm Terrorist Attack - "It Warms My Heart To See That Even The Most Evil Act Of Chaos And Turmoil Can Have Byproducts Such As Love And Compassion"

On April 7th in downtown Stockholm, Sweden, a hijacked truck was deliberately driven into the crowds of people along Drottninggatan before crashing into the front of an Åhléns department store. Four people were killed and at least fifteen pedestrians were injured, nine seriously. Swedish police are treating the attack as an act of terrorism.

Kamelot frontman Tommy Karevik has shared his thoughts on the tragic and cowardly attack:

"Stockholm... Sweden.... a place I have called home for 35 years and a place where I always felt safe. My haven if you will. Last friday terror hit the heart of the city and took with it the lives of four innocent people, among those an 11 year old girl. It is sickening and it makes my gut turn inside out. My thoughts go out to everyone affected. My mother was walking on the actual street, only a few hundred meters away when it happened, and for the first time in forever I felt unsafe and very vulnerable. It just felt very real and close. But...

What I have witnessed over the last couple of days since Friday is nothing short of amazing. People stepping up to help each other, going out of their own way to do something for someone else, showing each other endless love and support. Coming together. And all this by a people and a country that is often viewed upon as being very private and reserved. It warms my heart to see that even the most evil act of chaos and turmoil can have byproducts such as love and compassion. Go humanity!

In times like these I want to express my gratitude to all of my family, the ones that I love and care about and to all of you who sent me messages to make sure we were all OK. It is truly great to have that support and I wish that for all of you people out there. Stay safe."