KAMELOT - New Album To Be Released In Spring 2018

Kamelot recently wrapped up their final shows for the Haven album, in Russia, Greece and Israel respectively. The band has posted the following update:

"Wow, what an epic final Haven tour!! Russia, Greece and Israel have been incredible. Packed venues and great fans, what a pleasure to play in front of such amazing crowds! We will be back very soon!!

Now stay tuned Kamelot Nation because exciting times lie ahead. The new Kamelot album is on its way, will be released Spring 2018. Lots of good news are coming including new dates for the new album tour. Make sure to follow us!! North American tour has already been announced, check out our page for info.

Thanks to opening bands Kobra And The Lotus, support Sunburst, and to guest singers Kobra Paige, Polina Psycheya and Hel Pyre for being with us on this tour. You totally rocked! Big thanks to our crew as well, their work must not be forgotten!

Back to working on new album now. Rock on, see you soon!!"

Fan-filmed video from Kamelot's Moscow show on November 9th is available below. Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige was a special guest for these shows.

In a new interview with Rock Overdose, Kamelot mastermind Thomas Youngblood talks about their next album, the band’s creation and more.

Asked how the writing for the new album is going, Thomas responds: “Going great, slow but really good. It harkens back to th Ghost Opera days a bit with Haven elements. I am excited!”

On if he has ideas about a theme for the new album, and if it will be a concept album or not, Youngblood says: “Can’t say yet, that is a secret.”

Read the full interview at Rock Overdose.

Kamelot, Delain, and Battle Beast will tour North America in April/May 2018.

Tour dates:

April

16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

17 - Charlotte, NC - Filmore Underground

18 - Silver Springs, MD - The Filmore

20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

22 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

23 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

25 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall

27 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

May

1 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

4 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic

5 - Anaheim, CA - Grove Anaheim

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution