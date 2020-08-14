KAMELOT Releases Live Video For "Under Grey Skies" Feat. DELAIN's Charlotte Wessels

Kamelot return with their newest offering, I Am The Empire - Live From The 013, out now via Napalm Records. The majestic live album/DVD/BluRay, recorded at the legendary 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands, gives you a taste of Kamelot's grandness live on stage.

To celebrate the release, the band around mastermind Thomas Youngblood presents the third video taken from the new live album - the stunning and very first performance of “Under Grey Skies”, featuring Charlotte Wessels (Delain), taken from the chart-breaking Haven album (2015).

This emotional yet powerful ballad marks one of the many highlights of this magical night and promises to give you goosebumps. For the breathtaking duration of the track, the epic voices of frontman Tommy Karevik and Charlotte Wessels are carried by harmonic orchestration, unifying notes and lyrics as they enchant the audience.

Thomas Youngblood on “Under Grey Skies”: "It was a true pleasure having Charlotte join us for this historic night, this was the first time we had ever played 'Under Grey Skies' and it turned out to be a real gem!!"

Charlotte Wessels adds: "It was an absolute delight performing 'Under Grey Skies' with Kamelot live in 013 during their special night. It felt like a big family gathering. Thank you for including me. I am sure that this DVD will be a wonderful memento for Kamfans worldwide!"

September 14, 2018 marked one of the highlights of Kamelot’s very successful career. The band around mastermind Thomas Youngblood, known for its high class collaborations, invited the creme de la creme of the symphonic metal scene to celebrate that evening in Tilburg. Featured guest musicians like Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Charlotte Wessels (Delain), Elize Ryd (Amaranthe) and Lauren Hart (Once Human) - just to name a few - made this evening in Tilburg an unforgettable night to remember for every fan and musician in attendance.

This concert setlist features Kamelot in prime shape - with a hand-picked mixture of Kamelot classics and live premieres, rounded off by stunning production and mixed and mastered by Sascha Paeth (Avantasia, Epica and more).

Thomas Youngblood on I Am The Empire - Live From The 013: “We are pleased beyond words to present our new live album/DVD/BluRay I Am The Empire - Live From The 013. After multiple SOLD OUT events in The Netherlands, it was only fitting to film this event at Tilburg's famed 013 venue. The icing on the cake was having all the special guests attend this historic night, it was truly divine. “

Tracklisting:

"Transcendence" (Intro)

"Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)" feat. Lauren Hart

"Rule The World"

"Insomnia"

"The Great Pandemonium"

"When The Lights Are Down"

"My Confession" feat. Eklipse

"Veil Of Elysium"

"Under Grey Skies" feat. Charlotte Wessels (live premiere)

"Ravenlight" feat. Sascha Paeth

"End Of Innocence"

"March Of Mephisto" feat. Alissa White Gluz

"Amnesiac "

"Manus Dei"

"Sacrimony (Angel Of Afterlife)" feat. Alissa White Gluz & Elize Ryd

Drum and Keys solo

"Here's To The Fall"

"Forever"

"Burns To Embrace" with Children’s Choir including Thomas Youngblood’s son

"Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy)" feat Alissa White Gluz

"Ministrium (Shadow Key)"

“Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)” ft. Lauren Hart video:

"Sacrimony (Angel Of Afterlife)" video:

Trailer:

Kamelot are:

Thomas Youngblood - guitars

Tommy Karevik - vocals

Oliver Palotai - keyboards

Sean Tibbetts - bass

Alex Landenburg - drums

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)