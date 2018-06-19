KAMELOT - THOMAS YOUNGBLOOD's Guitar Tech Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series Gear Masters, the guitar tech for Kamelot guitarist Thomas Youngblood shows off the gear that Thomas uses onstage:

Kamelot recently released a video for their single "Amnesiac", featured on their album The Shadow Theory. Check it out below.

Says the band: “We are constantly receiving tons of information from all directions and it is telling us how to be, what to do and what to want... So is the reality we are navigating evevery day even real? That's a question we all might wanna ask ourselves from time to time...”

Kamelot have confirmed Leaves' Eyes and Dynazty as special guests for upcoming dates on The Shadow Tour in Sweden. Dates are listed on the flyer below.