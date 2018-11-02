KAMELOT To Return To Europe In March 2019; Audio Interview With Guitarist THOMAS YOUNGLOOD Available

The Kamelot Germany Fanclub recently caught up with Kamelot guitarist Thomas Youngblood to discuss the band's recent European Tour, the DVD/Blu-Ray shoot, future plans, the Fourth Legacy Anniversary next year, guest singers, their current drummer Alex Landenburg and more. Check out the interview below.

What was originally announced as a one-off performance has now become a full blown North American tour. Kamelot are pleased to announce the second North American leg of The Shadow Tour.

Dates begin September 10th in Silver Spring, MD and run through October 12th in Tampa Bay, FL. Support on the tour will come from Sonata Arctica and Battle Beast. A complete list of dates can be found below. Exclusive pre-sale tickets are available now at enterthevault.com.

"We're very excited to announce we're bringing The Shadow Tour back to North America again for another round. On the previous tour we missed some of our favourite cities due to logistics, we demanded to return to North America as soon as possible and visit these great cities," states guitarist Thomas Youngblood. "Completing this amazing lineup is the addition of Finland's Sonata Arctica and Battle Beast. Don't miss this amazing package and once in a decade lineup."

The Shadow Tour 2019:

September

10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

13 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

14 - New York. NY - Terminal 5

15 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

16 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial

18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

19 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

21 - Chicago, IL - Patio Theatre

23 - Minneapolis/St. Paul. MN - Amsterdam

24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

25 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

28 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch

29 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway

October

1 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

4 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

6 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

8 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

9 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

12 - Tampa Bay, FL - Jannus Live