KANSAS Co-Founder / Guitarist RICH WILLIAMS Tells The Story Of Classic Rock Standard "Dust In The Wind" - "Once In A While A Song Will Cross All Boundaries And Be Sort Of Timeless"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, Kansas - The Story Of "Dust In The Wind".

"The story behind one of classic rock’s greatest standards, “Dust In The Wind" by multi-platinum prog-rock royalty, Kansas. How the song was created and how it has impacted our culture, as told by co-founder and guitarist Rich Williams with appearances by current lead singer Ronnie Platt and former lead singer John Elefante. A must see."

For one night only at The Beacon Theatre in New York City, Kansas will be performing two of rock’s most iconic albums, Leftoverture and Point Of Know Return, in their entireties. On Saturday, December 14, Kansas will be showcasing the two multi-platinum albums as well as other fan favorites. Info at Kansasband.com.

Tour dates:

December

6 - Corpus Christi, TX - Selena Auditorium

7 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

14 - New York, NY - The Beacon Theatre*

January

31 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre

February

1 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

3 - The Villages, FL - Sharon L. Morse Center for Performing Arts

4 - The Villages, FL - Sharon L. Morse Center for Performing Arts

6 - Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

7 - Melbourne, FL - King Center for the Performing Arts

* Special performance