KANSAS Premier Official Music Video For Title Track Of New Album, The Absence Of Presence

Kansas have released an official video for the title track of their new album, The Absence Of Presence, out now via InsideOut Music. Watch the clip below.

The Absence Of Presence features nine all new tracks written by the band, produced by Zak Rizvi, and co-produced by Phil Ehart and Richard Williams. Kansas's signature sound is unmistakable throughout. The album showcases Ronnie Platt’s towering vocals, David Ragsdale’s searing violin, Tom Brislin’s dazzling keyboards, Williams and Rizvi’s electrifying guitar riffs, Ehart’s powerful drums, and Billy Greer’s rocking bass.

The Absence Of Presence is available on CD, Double LP 180 Gram Vinyl, Limited Edition Deluxe CD + 5.1 Blu-Ray Artbook, and digitally on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all other streaming services. Order the album here.

The Absence Of Presence tracklsting:

"The Absence Of Presence"

"Throwing Mountains"

"Jets Overhead"

"Propulsion 1"

"Memories Down The Line"

"Circus Of Illusion"

"Animals On The Roof"

"Never"

"The Song The River Sang"

