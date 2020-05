KANSAS Release "Memories Down The Line" Video

Kansas, America's legendary progressive rock band, will release their new studio album, The Absence Of Presence, on June 26th and today launch a new video for the song "Memories Down The Line".



"'Memories Down The Line' starts out as a piano-based rock ballad; It builds dynamically to a more powerful sound that still has a sense of longing to it," comments keyboardist Tom Brislin. "Lyrically, I was intrigued by the concept of not only passing down one's physical traits from generation to generation, but also the experiences that shape us. As with a number of coincidences occurring with this album, I had no idea we would be living through unforgettable times, when the song would be released."



"We are living during a time when people are doing a lot of reflecting - reflecting on past memories, or the memories they are making right now," adds vocalist Ronnie Platt. "'Memories Down the Line' really makes one consider the importance of sharing our experiences with those who come after us. I love the sincerity of the song."





The Absence Of Presence follows-up 2016’s The Prelude Implicit, which debuted at #14 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart. Kansas has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and is famous for classic hits such as "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust In The Wind" to the progressive epic "Song For America".

The Absence Of Presence, released by InsideOut Music, features nine all new tracks written by the band, produced by Zak Rizvi, and co-produced by Phil Ehart and Richard Williams. Kansas's signature sound is unmistakable throughout. The album showcases Ronnie Platt’s towering vocals, David Ragsdale’s searing violin, Tom Brislin’s dazzling keyboards, Williams and Rizvi’s electrifying guitar riffs, Ehart’s powerful drums, and Billy Greer’s rocking bass.

“We are really proud of the album The Absence Of Presence,” comments Kansas guitarist, producer, and songwriter Zak Rizvi. “Making a new Kansas album sets a very high musical standard that is expected from our fans. From rockers, to progressive epics, to ballads, there is something on this recording for everybody.”

The Absence Of Presence will be released June 26 via InsideOut Music and is distributed by The Orchard. The album will be available on CD, Double LP 180 Gram Vinyl, Limited Edition Deluxe CD + 5.1 Blu-Ray Artbook, and digitally on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all other streaming services.

The Absence Of Presence tracklsting:

"The Absence Of Presence"

"Throwing Mountains"

"Jets Overhead"

"Propulsion 1"

"Memories Down The Line"

"Circus Of Illusion"

"Animals On The Roof"

"Never"

"The Song The River Sang"

"Throwing Mountains" video:

Sampler:





(Photo - Emily Butler Photography)