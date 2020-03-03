KANSAS To Release The Abscence Of Presence Album In June; European Point Of Know Return Anniversary Dates Announced
March 3, 2020, 37 minutes ago
Kansas, America's legendary progressive rock band, will release their new studio album The Absence Of Presence on June 26. The Absence Of Presence will be available for pre-order this spring.
The album follows-up 2016's The Prelude Implicit, which debuted at #14 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart. Kansas has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and is famous for classic hits such as "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust In The Wind" to progressive epics like "Song For America".
The Absence Of Presence, released by Inside Out Music, features nine all new tracks written by the band, produced by Zak Rizvi, and co-produced by Phil Ehart and Richard Williams. Kansas's signature sound is unmistakable throughout. The album showcases Ronnie Platt's towering vocals, David Ragsdale's searing violin, Tom Brislin's dazzling keyboards, Williams and Rizvi's electrifying guitar riffs, Ehart's powerful drums, and Billy Greer's rocking bass.
This fall, Kansas will be taking its very popular Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour to Europe for 13 dates in October and November. The Point Of Know Return Anniversary European Tour will include songs from The Absence Of Presence, classic hits and deep cuts, and will culminate with the iconic album Point Of Know Return performed in its entirety.
"We are really proud of the album The Absence Of Presence,'" comments Kansas guitarist, producer, and songwriter Zak Rizvi. "Making a new Kansas album sets a very high musical standard that is expected from our fans. From rockers, to progressive epics, to ballads, there is something on this recording for everybody."
"It's been a while since the band has been able to perform in Europe, where we have some very passionate fans," adds Kansas guitarist Richard Williams. "We are excited to take the Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour across Europe. Not only will they hear us perform that album in its entirety, along with other hits and deep cuts, but they will be the first fans to hear some of the songs from The Absence Of Presence performed live."
After wrapping-up current US dates for the Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour this spring, Kansas will debut a track from The Absence Of Presence live, this summer, during the Juke Box Heroes 2020 Tour when the band will be touring with Foreigner and Europe.
Tickets for the Kansas Point Of Know Return Anniversary European Tour will go on sale this week. Ticket and VIP Package information is available at KansasBand.com. Tickets for the US Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour, Juke Box Heroes 2020 Tour, and Kansas Classics dates are on sale now with ticket and VIP package information are also available at KansasBand.com.
Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour Dates
March
6 - Wichita Falls, TX - Memorial Auditorium
7 - Amarillo, TX - Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium
13 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre
15 - Grand Junction, CO - The Avalon Theatre
18 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
19 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Bank of America Performing Arts Center
21 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center
22 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
April
17 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theater
18 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
24 - Elkhart, IN - The Lerner Theatre
25 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre
May
1 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center
2 - Richmond, VA- Dominion Energy Center
8 - Lowell, MA - Lowell Memorial Auditorium
9 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
15 - Newark, OH - Midland Theatre
16 - Marietta, OH - The Peoples Bank Theatre
17 - Marietta, OH - The Peoples Bank Theatre
29 - Fayetteville, AR - Walton Arts Center
30 - Little Rock, AR - Robinson Performance Hall
Juke Box Heroes 2020 Tour Dates with Foreigner & Europe
July
9 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
10 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
11 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
15 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
18 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
21 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
24 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre
25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
26 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
28 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
29 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
31 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August
1 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
2 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
4 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
5 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
7 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
9 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
21 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
22 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Heath at Jones Beach Theater
25 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
28 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
29 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
30 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
September
1 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
4 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
5 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
6 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre
9 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
11 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
12 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
13 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Point Of Know Return Anniversary European Tour Dates
October
18 - London, England - Palladium
20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
23 - Tampere, Finland - Tamperetalo
24 - Helsinki, Finland - Culture House
26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus
27 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
29 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
31 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royale
November
3 - Munich, Germany - Circus Krone
5 - Heilbronn, Germany - Harmonie
9 - Bochum, Germany - RuhrCongress
10 - Amsterdam, Holland - Carre Theatre
Kansas Classics Tour Dates
May
20 - Wichita, KS - WAVE - Outdoor Stage
21 - Mayetta, KS - Prairie Band Casino & Resort
23 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort
October
2 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center
4 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand
(Photo - Emily Butler Photography)