KANSAS To Release The Abscence Of Presence Album In June; European Point Of Know Return Anniversary Dates Announced

Kansas, America's legendary progressive rock band, will release their new studio album The Absence Of Presence on June 26. The Absence Of Presence will be available for pre-order this spring.

The album follows-up 2016's The Prelude Implicit, which debuted at #14 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart. Kansas has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and is famous for classic hits such as "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust In The Wind" to progressive epics like "Song For America".

The Absence Of Presence, released by Inside Out Music, features nine all new tracks written by the band, produced by Zak Rizvi, and co-produced by Phil Ehart and Richard Williams. Kansas's signature sound is unmistakable throughout. The album showcases Ronnie Platt's towering vocals, David Ragsdale's searing violin, Tom Brislin's dazzling keyboards, Williams and Rizvi's electrifying guitar riffs, Ehart's powerful drums, and Billy Greer's rocking bass.

This fall, Kansas will be taking its very popular Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour to Europe for 13 dates in October and November. The Point Of Know Return Anniversary European Tour will include songs from The Absence Of Presence, classic hits and deep cuts, and will culminate with the iconic album Point Of Know Return performed in its entirety.

"We are really proud of the album The Absence Of Presence,'" comments Kansas guitarist, producer, and songwriter Zak Rizvi. "Making a new Kansas album sets a very high musical standard that is expected from our fans. From rockers, to progressive epics, to ballads, there is something on this recording for everybody."

"It's been a while since the band has been able to perform in Europe, where we have some very passionate fans," adds Kansas guitarist Richard Williams. "We are excited to take the Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour across Europe. Not only will they hear us perform that album in its entirety, along with other hits and deep cuts, but they will be the first fans to hear some of the songs from The Absence Of Presence performed live."

After wrapping-up current US dates for the Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour this spring, Kansas will debut a track from The Absence Of Presence live, this summer, during the Juke Box Heroes 2020 Tour when the band will be touring with Foreigner and Europe.

Tickets for the Kansas Point Of Know Return Anniversary European Tour will go on sale this week. Ticket and VIP Package information is available at KansasBand.com. Tickets for the US Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour, Juke Box Heroes 2020 Tour, and Kansas Classics dates are on sale now with ticket and VIP package information are also available at KansasBand.com.

Point Of Know Return Anniversary Tour Dates

March

6 - Wichita Falls, TX - Memorial Auditorium

7 - Amarillo, TX - Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium

13 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre

15 - Grand Junction, CO - The Avalon Theatre

18 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo

19 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Bank of America Performing Arts Center

21 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center

22 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

April

17 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theater

18 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

24 - Elkhart, IN - The Lerner Theatre

25 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre

May

1 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center

2 - Richmond, VA- Dominion Energy Center

8 - Lowell, MA - Lowell Memorial Auditorium

9 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

15 - Newark, OH - Midland Theatre

16 - Marietta, OH - The Peoples Bank Theatre

17 - Marietta, OH - The Peoples Bank Theatre

29 - Fayetteville, AR - Walton Arts Center

30 - Little Rock, AR - Robinson Performance Hall

Juke Box Heroes 2020 Tour Dates with Foreigner & Europe

July

9 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

11 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

15 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

18 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

21 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

24 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre

25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

26 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

28 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

29 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

31 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August

1 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

2 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

4 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

5 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

7 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

21 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

22 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Heath at Jones Beach Theater

25 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

28 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

29 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

30 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

September

1 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

4 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

5 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

9 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

11 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

12 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

13 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Point Of Know Return Anniversary European Tour Dates

October

18 - London, England - Palladium

20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

23 - Tampere, Finland - Tamperetalo

24 - Helsinki, Finland - Culture House

26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

27 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

29 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

31 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royale

November

3 - Munich, Germany - Circus Krone

5 - Heilbronn, Germany - Harmonie

9 - Bochum, Germany - RuhrCongress

10 - Amsterdam, Holland - Carre Theatre

Kansas Classics Tour Dates

May

20 - Wichita, KS - WAVE - Outdoor Stage

21 - Mayetta, KS - Prairie Band Casino & Resort

23 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort

October

2 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center

4 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand

(Photo - Emily Butler Photography)