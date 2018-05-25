KANSEIL – “Pojat” Video Streaming

Italian folk metal Kanseil have released a video for “Pojat”, a track from their second full-length album, Fulìsche, out on May 25th in Europe and June 8th in North America via Rockshots Records. Watch below, and pre-order the album here.

Formed in 2010, the band are a 21st century version of their land’s rich-story telling tapestry, they are bards with instruments, musical archaeologists, excavating the sounds and stories of their country’s past to create something new, beguiling and beautiful.

Inspired by Eluveitie, Skyforger, Arkona, Agalloch and Alcest plus having performed with the likes of Korpiklaani, At The Gates, Enslaved, Folkstone, Manegarm, Arkona, and Omnia, Kanseil will be releasing their second full-length Fulìsche in 2018 on May 25th for Europe and June 8th for North America. The album follows their 2015 debut Doin Earde released on Nemeton Records.

The band comments: “'Fulische' are the sparks of a fire moving away from the element they were born from, they shine in their own glow and you can watch them for a few instants before they disappear forever in the dark…In the same way mankind’s stories live in the collective memory until they take flight and you have a limited time to look at them and catch their beauty before they’re lost.”

Tracklisting:

“Ah, Canseja!”

“La Battaglia Del Solstizio”

“Ander De La Mate”

“Pojat”

“Orcolat”

“Serravalle”

“Vallòrch”

“Il Lungo Viaggio”

“Densilòc”

"Pojat" video:

“Densilòc” lyric video:

Kanseil is:

Andrea Facchin (Lead Vocals)

Federico Grillo (Guitars)

Davide Mazzucco (Guitars, Bouzouki)

Dimitri De Poli (Bass)

Luca Rover (Drums)

Luca Zanchettin (Bagpipes, Kantele)

Stefano (Herian) Da Re (Whistles, Rauschpfeife)