KAOTEON To Record New Album With AT THE GATES, OBSCURA Members

Lebanese blackened death metal band kaoteon are hitting the studio and have announced they are recording with drummer Adrian Erlandsson of At The Gates and The Haunted. Linus Klausenitzer of Obscura is also returning to play bass.

This follows the band's triumphant win at the 2018 Metal Hammer Golden Gods, where they picked up the Global Metal award.

With seven tracks prepared already, guitarist Anthony Kaoteon commented: “I am discovering new territories with the new release and the new legendary drummer, Adrian Erlandsson, will take it to the next level complementing Linus Klausenitzer’s bass wizardry who is part of our family and sound.”

Vocalist Wolflust commented: “We have rested and refuelled the black-hearted beast, which comes charged furthermore this time with the addition of one of my all-time favourite drummers, Adrian Erlandsson!”

Adrian, who recorded classic albums with At The Gates, Cradle Of Filth, Paradise Lost and The Haunted, commented: “I’m really excited to be working on these killer songs with the guys in Kaoteon!”

Kaoteon plan to release a new album in 2019.