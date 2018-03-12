KARDINAL SIN Reveal Victorious Cover Art, Stream "Mastermind" Video

Swedish melodic power metal outfit Kardinal Sin has unveiled the cover artwork of their forthcoming album Victorious; it can be seen below.



But that's not all - you can also watch the official video for the new single "Mastermind":

Kardinal Sin's upcoming album Victorious offers a blend of power metal and classic heavy metal with strong melodies. It was mixed and mastered by Fredrik Folkare at Chrome Studios. Pre-orders can now be placed here.

Tracklisting:

"Patria (Fatherland)"

"Walls Of Stone"

"Mastermind"

"Victorious"

"Bonaparte"

"S.I.N."

"Revenge Of The Fallen"

"Secrets Of The Pantomime"

"Raven Quote"

"Attack"

"Bells Of Notre Dame" (Revisited)

"For The Heroes" (Bonus Track)

Guest musicians on the album include: Fredrik Folkare (Firespawn, Unleashed), Magnus Naess (ex-Therion, ex-Kardinal Sin) and Chris Vowden (ex-Opeth, ex-Kardinal Sin, Denied).

(Live photo by Lisa Vähätalo)