October 27, 2020, 26 minutes ago

KARKAOS / KITTIE Vocalist MORGAN LANDER And Friends Cover CARCASS Classic "Buried Dreams" (Video)

Karkaos / Kittie vocalist Morgan Lander is featured below in a lockdown cover of the Carcass classic "Buried Dreams" with Jeff Phillips (guitar, bass) and Michael Sage (drums / samples). 

The track was mixed and mastered by Doug Fury at Fortissimo Sound. The song is taken from Carcass' 1993 album, Heartwork

The trio previously released a cover of the Prong classic "Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck", which is now available on Spotify.



