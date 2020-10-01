KARKAOS / KITTIE Vocalist MORGAN LANDER's Cover Of PRONG Classic "Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck" Now Available Via Spotify And Apple Music
Karkaos / Kittie vocalist Morgan Lander recently performed a lockdown cover of the Prong classic "Snap Your Fingers, Snap Your Neck" with Jeff Phillips (guitar, bass) and Michael Sage (drums / samples). The track was mixed and mastered by Doug Fury at Fortissimo Sound. It is now available via Spotify and Apple Music via the links below.
The song is taken from Prong's 1994 album, Cleansing.