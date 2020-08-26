KATAKLYSM / EX DEO Frontman MAURIZIO IACONO On INVICTUS Solo Project: "It’s Gonna Be Different; It’s Not Gonna Be Exactly Like Kataklysm Or Ex Deo At All"

Dimitris Kontogeorgakos of the Chicago-based webzine Metal Kaoz recently conducted an interview with Kataklysm / Ex Deo frontman Maurizio Iacono and talked about the creation of the upcoming Kataklysm record, The Unconquered, out on September 25 via Nuclear Blast. When asked about his new solo project, Invictus, Maurizio said that it’s gonna be different. An excerpt follows:

Q: When you say solo, it has nothing to do with Ex Deo, right?

A: "No. It will be under Invictus."

Q: Oh ok, that’s interesting!

A: "So, that’s gonna be something that I’m working slowly on and with different musicians participating as well, so it’s gonna be a different thing. But that’s gonna be in the future; right now, I’m pushing Kataklysm very hard and Ex Deo’s next album is in the middle of getting written as we speak, so we’re really busy in the summer, concentrating on these two projects for now. But then, later in the year, I’ll start working on more on my solo stuff."

Q: You threw me a lot of info right now (laughs); I have a question about Ex Deo: so where are you standing on that?

A: "We are almost 3/4 finished on the new album writing and pre-production. The recording will be happening in September."

Q: About your solo project, I’d like to ask what will the music style be? What can we expect from you?

A: "It’s gonna be different; it’s not gonna be exactly like Kataklysm or Ex Deo at all; but it’s gonna be aggressive. That’s what I do, so it’s gonna be in a different world - maybe a little bit more thrashy, inflicting some heaviness like Kataklysm, but it’s gonna be a little bit different and vocal-wise, I’m gonna try some new things - it might be some clean stuff as well a little bit. We’re gonna try and work on a different angle for Invictus, the project. So, it’ll be very steet-like. That’s the idea of what it is. It’s cool. I’m looking forward to it. Also, the concept is gonna be different - there’s nothing fantasy about it."

Read the entire interview here.

Kataklysm, will release their 14th full-length studio album, Unconquered, on September 25 via Nuclear Blast Records. Unconquered was recorded and engineered by the band's long-time producer and guitarist J-F Dagenais at JFD Studio in Dallas, TX. Kataklysm enlisted legendary Colin Richardson, post retirement, to aid in the mixing of Unconquered’s weightier and modernized sound with additional help from Chris Clancy’s technicality and precision.Unconquered stands among the best produced albums in the band's career.

Unconquered will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- Vinyl

Red W. Black Splatter (Limited to 1500)

Glow In The Dark (Limited to 300)

Clear W. Black Splatter (Limited to 300 on band's store only)

White W. Silver Splatter (Limited to 200)

Black

- White Cassette (Limited to 200)

- CD + Patch Bundle (Limited to 300)

- "Heart of the Beast" CD bundle (Limited to 200)

CD

2 Buttons

Heart Shaped Stress Ball

Sticker

Burlap Bag Bundle

Pre-order your copy of Unconquered in the format of your choice here. Pre-save the album to Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer here.

Unconquered tracklisting:

"The Killshot"

"Cut Me Down"

"Underneath The Scars"

"Focused To Destroy You"

"The Way Back Home"

"Stitches"

"Defiant"

"Icarus Falling"

"When It's Over"

"The Killshot" video: