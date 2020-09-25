KATAKLYSM Premier "Cut Me Down" Music Video; Unconquered Album Out Now

Canadian death metal squadron, Kataklysm, have released their 14th full-length studio album, Unconquered, via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band offers the music video for "Cut Me Down", featuring Tuomas Saukkonen (Wolfheart). Watch the video below.

Maurizio Iacono comments, “'Cut Me Down' is a melodic, high octane assault, with thrash elements and relentless power, showcasing another angle of our new album, Unconquered, which is released today! The lyrical idea of this song is being surrounded by someone whose sole purpose is betraying and taking advantage of you, I lived with this type of scenario around me many times. Luckily for me, I trust no one. I did however trust Tuomas Saukkonen of Wolfheart to come and give a hand on the song and rip through the chorus with me as a special guest!"

Unconquered was recorded and engineered by the band's long-time producer and guitarist J-F Dagenais at JFD Studio in Dallas, TX. Kataklysm enlisted legendary Colin Richardson, post retirement, to aid in the mixing of Unconquered’s weightier and modernized sound with additional help from Chris Clancy’s technicality and precision.Unconquered stands among the best produced albums in the band's career.

Unconquered is available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- Vinyl

Red W. Black Splatter (Limited to 1500)

Glow In The Dark (Limited to 300)

Clear W. Black Splatter (Limited to 300 on band's store only)

White W. Silver Splatter (Limited to 200)

Black

- White Cassette (Limited to 200)

- CD + Patch Bundle (Limited to 300)

- "Heart of the Beast" CD bundle (Limited to 200)

CD

2 Buttons

Heart Shaped Stress Ball

Sticker

Burlap Bag Bundle

Order your copy of Unconquered in the format of your choice here.

Unconquered tracklisting:

"The Killshot"

"Cut Me Down"

"Underneath The Scars"

"Focused To Destroy You"

"The Way Back Home"

"Stitches"

"Defiant"

"Icarus Falling"

"When It's Over"

"Underneath The Scars" video:

"The Killshot" video: