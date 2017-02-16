KATATONIA Announce Fallen Hearts Of UK & Ireland 2017 Tour; GHOSTBATH, THE GREAT DISCORD To Support

Katatonia, the Swedish purveyors of dark progressive rock/metal, have revealed that they will tour the UK and Ireland in May with support from Ghost Bath and The Great Discord.

Founding Katatonia member and guitarist Anders Nyström comments; "We’re really excited to be returning to the UK and Ireland for a proper full headline tour in support of our latest album, The Fall Of Hearts. Last year, we only got as far as playing London where we focused on the 10th anniversary of The Great Cold Distance by playing the album in full, so this time we’ll be coming back for more! Join us in May and see us deliver the rest of the darkness!"

The band will be heading out on a headline tour of North America in March and April. All tour dates are listed below.

March

16 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

21 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theatre

23 - New Orleans, LA - Republic

24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

25 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

28 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

29 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

31 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

April

1 - San Francisco CA - Slim's

3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

4 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

5 - Vancouver, BC - Venue

7 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway

8 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

12 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

15 - Chicago, IL - Metro

16 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

17 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

19 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

20 - Philadelphia, PA - The TLA

21 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

May

7 - Leeds, UK - The Brudenell

8 - Bristol, UK - The Marble Factory

9 - Wolverhampton, UK - Slade Rooms

10 - Southhampton, UK - Engine Rooms

11 - Manchester, UK - Sound Control

12 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

13 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2

14 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy