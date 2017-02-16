KATATONIA Announce Fallen Hearts Of UK & Ireland 2017 Tour; GHOSTBATH, THE GREAT DISCORD To Support
February 16, 2017, 21 minutes ago
Katatonia, the Swedish purveyors of dark progressive rock/metal, have revealed that they will tour the UK and Ireland in May with support from Ghost Bath and The Great Discord.
Founding Katatonia member and guitarist Anders Nyström comments; "We’re really excited to be returning to the UK and Ireland for a proper full headline tour in support of our latest album, The Fall Of Hearts. Last year, we only got as far as playing London where we focused on the 10th anniversary of The Great Cold Distance by playing the album in full, so this time we’ll be coming back for more! Join us in May and see us deliver the rest of the darkness!"
The band will be heading out on a headline tour of North America in March and April. All tour dates are listed below.
March
16 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls
19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
21 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theatre
23 - New Orleans, LA - Republic
24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
25 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
28 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
29 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
31 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
April
1 - San Francisco CA - Slim's
3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
4 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
5 - Vancouver, BC - Venue
7 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway
8 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
11 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
12 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
14 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
15 - Chicago, IL - Metro
16 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater
17 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
19 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
20 - Philadelphia, PA - The TLA
21 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
May
7 - Leeds, UK - The Brudenell
8 - Bristol, UK - The Marble Factory
9 - Wolverhampton, UK - Slade Rooms
10 - Southhampton, UK - Engine Rooms
11 - Manchester, UK - Sound Control
12 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
13 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2
14 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy