KATATONIA Fans To Decide Band's Setlist At Prognosis Festival; Vote Now

The time has finally come for Katatonia to rise from their grave again. After their one year hiatus until early 2018, the Swedish soldiers of sorrow had previously announced that they were recording their 11th studio album in the fall of 2019. On the first spring sunbeams of this decade, they will haunt their fans with new music, once again expressing the tears and torments of mortality.

Today, the band is happy to announce that they will play a special "fan voted by request"-set at this year's Prognosis Festival in Eindhoven. Taking place at the legendary Effenaar in the Netherlands on March 20 and 21, the festival is easy to reach for fans all over Europe and the perfect place for a unique Katatonia experience: The band wants YOU to decide about the setlist of their headline show on that evening, so head over to the voting page to pick your all time favourite songs you always wanted to witness live. Vote here.

Guitarist Anders 'Blakkheim' Nyström states: "We're looking forward to playing Prognosis festival in Eindhoven this spring and for this event we have decided to do things a little differently - a setlist by request! So, to get a shot of putting some of your faves on there, just click the link, scroll through the list, select 10 songs and pray others have the same great taste in music as yourself!"

Get your tickets for the festival, here.