KATATONIA In The Studio?

Swedish metallers Katatonia featuring Bloodbath members Jonas Renkse and Anders Nyström appear to be working on a follow-up to 2016’s The Fall Of Hearts. In a

Facebook update they write:

“As we're moving into the holidays and 2019 is about to close its chapter, we’d like to extend a thanks to everyone who supported us this year! On the live front, we saw the night come down over several cities as NITND celebrated its 10th anniversary. Another dear experience! Oh and for the record, that's now our 4th album that we’ve played from start to finish, not bad right?

However, 2020 is the threshold to a new decade and will see us keepin’ busy for other reasons than paying tribute to our past. Actually, here’s a pic to give you a clue about what’s waiting on the other side... Will we see you there?”





Jhva Elohim Meth was the first studio recording by Katatonia and released originally as a demo in 1992 and was recently reissued on limited blue coloured vinyl by Peaceville Records. With the classic track “Without God” going on to be included on their legendary full length debut Dance Of December Souls, the demo displayed a startling maturity, with a sumptuous blend of atmospheric and melancholy death doom metal. A cult example of the darkness which was creeping into the early ‘90s extreme metal scene, Jhva Elohim Meth now remains an iconic entry into the metallic legacy of the Swedes.

The five track release was recorded at Gorysound Studio and produced and mixed by Dan Swanö (Bloodbath, Opeth) in July of 1992. Dan also contributed to the release with keyboards and some vocal passages.