KATATONIA Launch Video Trailer For Fallen Hearts Of UK & Ireland 2017 Tour With Support From GHOSTBATH, THE GREAT DISCORD

Katatonia, the Swedish purveyors of dark progressive rock/metal, will tour the UK and Ireland in May with support from Ghost Bath and The Great Discord. A new video trailer promoting the tour can be found below.

May

7 - Leeds, UK - The Brudenell

8 - Bristol, UK - The Marble Factory

9 - Wolverhampton, UK - Slade Rooms

10 - Southhampton, UK - Engine Rooms

11 - Manchester, UK - Sound Control

12 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

13 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2

14 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

Katatonia are currently out on a headline tour of North America in support of their latest studio album, The Fall Of Hearts. Remaining tour dates are listed below.

March

21 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theatre

23 - New Orleans, LA - Republic

24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

25 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

28 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

29 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

31 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

April

1 - San Francisco CA - Slim's

3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

4 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

5 - Vancouver, BC - Venue

7 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway

8 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

12 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

15 - Chicago, IL - Metro

16 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

17 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

19 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

20 - Philadelphia, PA - The TLA

21 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

