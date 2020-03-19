KATATONIA Release Music Video For New Song "Behind The Blood"

Sweden's Katatonia will release their new album, City Burials, on April 24 via Peaceville Records. Watch a video for the song "Behind The Blood" below, and pre-order the album here.

Vocalist Jonas Renkse states “’Behind the Blood’ is a celebration of the heavy metal music that we all grew up with, modified to fit the Katatonia universe. Whilst lyrically it is telling the tale of dark revelry, to awaken the blood with the sound and taste of thunder.”

Katatonia, formed in 1991 by Jonas Renkse and Anders Nyström, and transitioning from early pioneers of the rising black/death/doom movement, to powerhouses of the progressive metallic rock genre. Surprising their legions of admirers by taking an unexpected break, following the conclusion of their 2016 haunting The Fall Of Hearts album tour cycle. Joyously, 2020 brings the news that they are not only back, but newly armed with arguably their finest album to date, the enormously vivid and powerful City Burials.

With the winds of a new direction steering the band on their latest journey, City Burials stands as Katatonia’s new triumph of deep & enigmatic progressive rock - the fruits of a rejuvenating and profound chapter in the band’s legacy; a catalyst for its creators, with a collection of moments constructed out of the fragments of an ever-evolving life. Compiled into one of their most important modern works and statements to date, the finely-honed instrumentation provides a multi-textured backdrop with the voice of Jonas Renkse guiding us through these latest trials of loss and ruin.

The proof of Jonas and Anders’ enduring artistic bond is displayed throughout City Burials’ absorbing 58 minutes of meticulously crafted melodies and inspired, idiosyncratic arrangements. From the spine-tingling dynamics of opener “Heart Set To Divide” through and the simmering menace of “Lacquer” to the wildly evocative sorrow-scapes of “City Glaciers” and the exquisitely delicate “Vanishers” (featuring a guest vocal from Anni Bernhard, of Stockholm art rockers Full Of Keys) Katatonia’s eleventh studio album is a showcase for a partnership that was magical from the very start.

Inspired by an injection of fresh blood into Katatonia’s creative brew, with their most recent recruit, guitarist Roger Öjersson, whose contributions have been extremely significant, City Burials is an album that sees the band reclaim part of their heavy metal roots, via several moments of exuberant, old school classicism, deftly woven into these new songs’ kaleidoscopic fabric. Although songs like “Behind The Blood” and “Rein” are as heart-rending and immersive as any in Katatonia’s illustrious catalogue.

The result is an album that looks certain to push the band ever further into the spotlight. With grand plans for extensive touring around the world in support of their latest and perhaps greatest album, Katatonia are wringing fresh hope from life’s gloom-sodden tapestry.

City Burials was produced by Nyström/Renkse and recorded at Soundtrade Studios, Tri-Lamb Studios & The City Of Glass, throughout October & November 2019, with engineering work handled by Karl Daniel Lidén. Artwork appears courtesy of Lasse Hoile, the image itself representing the ongoing era of the Dead End King.

City Burials will be released on CD, deluxe mediabook CD with bonus tracks, black and coloured vinyl LPs with bonus track and digitally (digital pre-orders receive “Lacquer” as an instant download).

Tracklisting:

"Heart Set To Divide"

"Behind The Blood"

"Lacquer"

"Rein"

"The Winter Of Our Passing"

"Vanishers"

"City Glaciers"

"Flicker"

"Lachesis"

"Neon Epitaph"

"Untrodden"

Bonus Tracks available on various formats:

"Closing Of The Sky"

"Fighters"

"Lacquer":

Katatonia are:

Jonas Renkse - vocals

Anders Nyström - guitar

Niklas Sandin - bassist

Daniel Moilanen - drummer

Roger Öjersson - guitar

(Photo - Ester Segarra)