KAYLETH Premiere "Forgive" Video, Colossus Album Detailed

December 8, 2017, an hour ago

news kayleth

Italian stoner space rockers Kayleth have premiered the official video for "Forgive", the first single from their forthcoming new album Colossus, scheduled for release by Argonauta Records on January 12th, 2018.

The cover art, tracklisting, and a teaser video for Colossus can be seen below.

"Lost In The Swamp"
"Forgive" 
"Ignorant Song" 
"Colossus" 
"So Distant" 
"Mankind's Glory" 
"The Spectator" 
"Solitude" 
"Pitchy Mantra" 
"The Angry Man" 
"The Escape" 
"Oracle"

 

