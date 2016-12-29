KEEL Guitarist MARC FERRARI Writes Children's Book

Keel's Marc Ferrari has authored the book Don’t Dilly Dally, Silly Sally, which came to him after he found himself repeatedly reciting the phrase to his 3-year-old daughter Sierra, who had a propensity for taking her time getting ready for just about everything, reports Robyn Flans of Ventura County Star.

“It was apparent very early on that my daughter, who is an amazing daughter, was marching to the beat of her own drummer,” Ferrari said. “She was time-challenged." She's now 14, but "to this day, that still goes on somewhat,” he said.

The phrase stuck with him, and one day when the two of them were late for a party, the story about a little girl who was always running behind poured out of him. “One day she misses an event she had counted the days for, and she learns the secret to being on time: by allowing more time to get ready,” Ferrari said of the story’s message.

Marc Ferrari posted the following message on his Facebook page.

"Hoping everyone is having a great holiday. For any of my FB friends who are still interested in purchasing a personally-signed copy of my new children's book, Don't Dilly Dally Silly Sally (releasing Jan 5th!), I still have some copies available. Paypal $19.95 to marc127@aol.com (choose 'friends and family') and let me have your address and to whom you'd like the the book signed to, All the best for 2017!"