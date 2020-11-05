KEN HENSLEY - BMG Mourns The Passing Of Songwriter And Rock Icon

BMG mourns the passing of an enigmatic and hugely talented creator Ken Hensley, the Uriah Heep keyboardist, who passed away on November 4 at the age of 75 following a short illness.

"Hensley was the primary songwriter in the rock powerhouse between 1970 and 1980. He co-wrote Uriah Heep’s key hits of the time, including "Easy Livin’", "Lady In Black", "Stealin’", "Look At Yourself" and "Free Me". He massively contributed to their sound, providing not only keyboards but also guitars and vocals on some of the band’s most-loved tracks.

"Uriah Heep have sold over 40 million albums across their career and Ken went on to enjoy a successful solo career. He performed around the world to massive audiences across the decades - from the Seventies and until recently.

"With a renowned work ethic, he never ceased creating musical masterpieces; from his early band The Gods in the mid-1960s, through an illustrious decade with ‘Heep’, into his time in the US performing as a highly-respected solo artist, and finally settling in Spain to make new music whilst continuing the Uriah Heep legacy by performing those classic songs throughout Europe and beyond.

"From his ranch in Spain, Ken had most recently been working on his contributions to the Uriah Heep: 50 Years In Rock box set release and new solo material. He leaves a loving wife, Monica, who was with Ken in his final moments.

"Sincerest condolences go to all his family, friends, and loved ones.

"The news of Ken Hensley’s passing arrives terribly close to the untimely death of his friend and Uriah Heep drummer, Lee Kerslake’s, who died in September this year."

Hensley's passing was announced by his brother, Trevor, in a post on Facebook.

Said Trevor Hensley: "I am writing this with a heavy heart to let you know that my brother Ken Hensley passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening. His beautiful wife Monica was at his side and comforted Ken in his last few minutes with us. We are all devastated by this tragic and incredibly unexpected loss and ask that you please give us some space and time to come to terms with it.

"Ken will be cremated in a private ceremony in Spain so please don’t ask for information about a funeral. Ken has gone but he will never be forgotten and will always be in our hearts."

