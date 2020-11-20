KENNEDY BOULEVARD Supergroup Feat. Members Of SAVATAGE, GRAHAM BONNET, THOR, ATTACKER Cover DEEP PURPLE's "Perfect Strangers"; Video

Kennedy Boulevard, the COVID supergroup featuring former members of Savatage, Graham Bonnet, Thor and Attacker, have released a video featuring a cover of the Deep Purple classic, "Perfect Strangers". Check it out below.

Kennedy Boulevard lineup:

Guitars: Jack Frost (ex-Savatage, Seven Witches, Lizzy Borden)

Keyboards: Eric Ragno (The Babys, Joe Lynn Turner, London, Graham Bonnet)

Bass: Scott Jackson (Steve Bello, Vick LeCar, Thor)

Drums: Mike Sabatini (Jersey Dogs, Attacker)

Vocals: Rich Galdieri (Zen Boy, Session extraordinaire)

What do four guys who grew up on the streets of Jersey City do during a COVID shutdown? They get a drummer from Hoboken and do a pandemic session.

About the guys: While Jack was touring with Savatage, Eric was recording his first Takara album with Jeff Scott Soto. While Scott was slaving away in NYC studios working with some of the top engineers and producers, Rich spent his days at Eddie Van Halen’s 5150 studio working on tracks for Zen Boy. All the while, Mike was powering through with Jersey Dogs & then Attacker.

Perfect Strangers: Over time, Eric played with Jack in Seven Witches, and Scott played with Richie at a few benefit shows. They have individually worked with groups whose sales total in the millions. They’ve performed multiple European & US tours with different artists, and with corporate bands at fancy hotels on tiny Caribbean Islands. They’ve played every dive bar/ juke joint you could think of. And they’ve each performed on the stage of the legendary Escapades club in Jersey City. And yet, they’ve never worked “together”.

These five guys left their hometown to explore musical adventures, achieving varying degrees of success. In this COVID lockdown, the time had come to do something with their hometown friends. Welcome to Kennedy Boulevard.

Kennedy Boulevard is the main artery that connects all of the neighbourhoods in their hometown of Jersey City, NJ. Kennedy Boulevard takes you where you need to go. Take a ride with us on Kennedy Boulevard.