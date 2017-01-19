KETZER Perform “Godface” Live In Berlin; Video

January 19, 2017, 14 minutes ago

news heavy metal ketzer

In the video below, Ketzer performs "Godface" live in Berlin, Germany. The clip was filmed and edited by Macabre Pariah Production.

"Godface" is featured on Ketzer’s Starless album, released last year via Metal Blade Records.

Starless tracklisting:

“Starless”
“When Milk Runs Dry”
“Godface”
“Count To Ten”
“The Hunger”
“White Eyes”
“Shaman's Dance”
“Silence And Sound”
“Earthborn”
“Limbo”

“When Milk Runs Dry”:

“Starless”:

