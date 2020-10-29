KEVIN DUBROW, ZAKK WYLDE, SEBASTIAN BACH Perform At Photographer MARK WEISS' 1987 Wedding; Exclusive Video To Be Unveiled Friday

Don't miss photographer Mark “Weissguy” Weiss’ Pre-Halloween Virtual Fundraiser (October 30 - 6 PM, EST) on meethook.live/Rock for the Monmouth Museum.

This event will reveal a new exclusive video from 1987 of Kevin DuBrow, Zakk Wylde and Sebastian Bach before they were stars, performing “Bang Your Head" by Quiet Riot at Mark's wedding at the Molly Pitcher Inn, Red Bank, NJ.

Photographer Mark “Weissguy” Weiss is welcoming the addition of Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres and Skid Row guitarist Dave “The Snake” Sabo to his Halloween eve “Welcome To My Exhibition” fundraiser for the Monmouth Museum, which is currently hosting Weiss’ Mark Weiss: The Decade That Rocked exhibit.

The virtual event will feature a virtual walk through of the exhibit plus interviews with Zakk Wylde, Tico Torres, Ratt’s Stephen Pearcy, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider and many more of the mischievous rock star friends that are featured in Weiss’ book, The Decade That Rocked.

Sirius/XM Ozzy’s Boneyard and Hair Nation DJ Keith Roth and his Band of Ghouls will perform live with special musical guests, including Jerry Gaskill of King’s X, Rob Affuso of Skid Row and Accept frontman Mark Tornillo.

Founded in 1963 as a Museum of Ideas, the Monmouth Museum presents changing exhibitions in art, history and science to educate and entertain while providing a destination for creative expression and life-long learning to the diverse community it serves. An independent, non-profit organization, the Monmouth Museum is entirely supported by individuals, foundations, corporate, county and state grants, and income from special events, membership dues and admissions.

Mark "Weissguy" Weiss invites you to join him with his pals Tico Torres of Bon Jovi, Zakk Wylde, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister and Rudy Sarzo of Quiet RIot to come to the event on October 30.

Click here to buy your ticket.

All those who watch the virtual pay-per-view event will have chance to win an 11 x 14 Alice Cooper photo from 1987 signed by Mark and Alice.

Mark will be having his last book signing on Friday, October 30 from 2 - 5 PM with books for sale, for all of you that reside in the tri-state area, Guests that dress up in 80s rock star fashion will receive a free Mark Weiss promotional postcard set. Mark will be in attendance in his Alice Cooper persona. Go to monmouthmuseum.org for directions to the museum in Lincroft, NJ.

(Photo - Mark Weiss)