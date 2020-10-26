KHANDRA Sign With Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist announces the signing of Belarusian black metal band Khandra, which features Essence Of Datum guitarist Dmitry R. The band will release their new record in 2021 via Season of Mist Underground Activists.

Khandra comments: "The soil was fertilized with bones. It lifelessly has spawned 'All Occupied By Sole Death', as shall be witnessed through the portals of Season Of Mist."

"Khandra" [xɐnˈdra] is a term that describes the feeling of crippling listlessness or melancholy that takes one over when in a state of boredom. However, the band's overarching concept challenges this notion of ennui, attempting to exceed the limits of the imagination, utilizing music as a vessel of expression that has no emotional or logical confines.

The band's debut EP was released in October 2017 under the banner All Is Of No Avail, which subsequently merged with its 2018 successor, There Is No Division Outside Existence. Now, the band is gearing up to release All Occupied By Sole Death via Season of Mist, making it their debut to the label.

Check out the discography of Khandra on Bandcamp here.

Lineup:

Uladzimir B: vocals

Dmitry R: guitars

Pavel V: drums

Anton S: bass