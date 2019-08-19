KHEMMIS Announce West Coast Desolation Tour 2019

Denver, Colorado based doomed heavy metal quartet, Khemmis, announce their West Coast Desolation Tour 2019. The 9-date tour will kick-off on December 16 in Salt Lake City and conclude in Denver, Colorado on December 14. Joining the band on the tour is Seattle funeral doom warlocks UN.

Khemmis comments, "After the success of the first leg of the North American Desolation Tour we are thrilled to announce the West Coast Desolation Tour a nine-date headlining trek with support from Seattle funeral doom warlocks UN. We will conclude the outing with a very special hometown show - our only one this year - featuring a rare local appearance by black metal hellions Wayfarer. Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday, we'll see all of you on the road this winter!"

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, August 23 at 10 AM, PST. For more information visit Khemmisdoom.com.

Tour dates:

December

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

7 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

8 - Seattle, WA - The Highline

9 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

10 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

12 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

13 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

14 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater (with Wayfarer)