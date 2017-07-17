KHEMMIS Sign With Nuclear Blast Entertainment; Band Working On New Material For 2018

Nuclear Blast Entertainment,‎ via a licensing deal with 20 Buck Spin, announce the worldwide (excluding North America) signing of Denver, Colorado based multifarious doomed heavy metal quartet, Khemmis. The band are currently working on new material destined to be their third record, due to be released in 2018 via 20 Buck Spin in North America and via Nuclear Blast Entertainment elsewhere globally.

Khemmis commented on the signing: "We are honoured to join the legendary Nuclear Blast roster for the release of our third album. The new songs we've been working on build upon the melodicism of Hunted while also exploring new, heavier, and more aggressive sonic terrain. We plan to enter the studio in early 2018 with a tentative mid-year release date. Thanks to Monte Conner, everyone at NB, and the listeners and fans who have supported us."

Formed in 2012 in Denver USA, Khemmis have released two albums to date. 2015’s Absolution and 2016’s Hunted paint a unique portrait; encompassing spiralling progressive doom, fuzz-toned stoner riffs, syrupy sludge and churning classic grooves. They transcend traditional doom forming elegant yet dramatic tracks, conveying their unique sense of melancholy edged with a sense of foreboding.

Khemmis are:

Phil Pendergast - guitar, vocals

Ben Hutcherson - guitar, vocals

Daniel Beiers - bass

Zach Coleman - drums

(Photos - Alvino Salcedo)