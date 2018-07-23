KILL EVERYTHING Premiere "Laid To Waste" Video

July 23, 2018, an hour ago

news kill everything black death

KILL EVERYTHING Premiere "Laid To Waste" Video

Kill Everything have unveiled the second video in support of their forthcoming debut album, Scorched Earth. "Laid To Waste" is a brutal assault on the senses and a perfect example of the inhuman bludgeoning to be found throughout the Scorched Earth album - scheduled for release on August 17th through Comatose Music.

Tracklisting:

"Kill Everything"
"Scorched Earth"
"Intrinsic Vexation"
"Bereft Of Humanity"
"Thermal Liquidation"
"It’s A Wonderful Knife"
"Laid To Waste"
"Carnivorous Lunar Activities"

"Kill Everything" lyric video:

 



Featured Audio

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Terminal” (Amped/Alliance)

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Terminal” (Amped/Alliance)

Featured Video

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Dream Within A Dream”

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Dream Within A Dream”

Latest Reviews