KILL EVERYTHING Premiere "Laid To Waste" Video
July 23, 2018, an hour ago
Kill Everything have unveiled the second video in support of their forthcoming debut album, Scorched Earth. "Laid To Waste" is a brutal assault on the senses and a perfect example of the inhuman bludgeoning to be found throughout the Scorched Earth album - scheduled for release on August 17th through Comatose Music.
Tracklisting:
"Kill Everything"
"Scorched Earth"
"Intrinsic Vexation"
"Bereft Of Humanity"
"Thermal Liquidation"
"It’s A Wonderful Knife"
"Laid To Waste"
"Carnivorous Lunar Activities"
"Kill Everything" lyric video: