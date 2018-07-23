KILL EVERYTHING Premiere "Laid To Waste" Video

Kill Everything have unveiled the second video in support of their forthcoming debut album, Scorched Earth. "Laid To Waste" is a brutal assault on the senses and a perfect example of the inhuman bludgeoning to be found throughout the Scorched Earth album - scheduled for release on August 17th through Comatose Music.

Tracklisting:

"Kill Everything"

"Scorched Earth"

"Intrinsic Vexation"

"Bereft Of Humanity"

"Thermal Liquidation"

"It’s A Wonderful Knife"

"Laid To Waste"

"Carnivorous Lunar Activities"

"Kill Everything" lyric video: