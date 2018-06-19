KILL EVERYTHING Unleash "Kill Everything" Lyric Video

Featuring two founding members of gore monsters Devourment, and two men from the ranks of Primordius, Kill Everything offer not the slightest suspicion of mercy. Bleak, terrifying and devoid of humanity, Kill Everything are a band for devotees of the ultimate in extremity. Not a single chink of light penetrates the all-pervading darkness that radiates from the brutal grooves of Scorched Earth. The onslaught is relentless, the thick, diseased riffs falling in an incessant cascade of blinding sludge and offal and the humour in tracks like "It’s A Wonderful Knife" is as black as old blood.

On August 17th, Comatose Music will unlock the cage and send Kill Everything’s debut out into the world, a pitiless predator with no aim but total, wanton destruction. A lyric video for the album's opening track, "Kill Everything" can be enjoyed below:

Tracklisting:

"Kill Everything"

"Scorched Earth"

"Intrinsic Vexation"

"Bereft Of Humanity"

"Thermal Liquidation"

"It’s A Wonderful Knife"

"Laid To Waste"

"Carnivorous Lunar Activities"

For further details, visit Kill Everything on Facebook.



