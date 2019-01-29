KILL RITUAL Announce New Singer; Begin Recording New Album

Kill Ritual has announced vocalist Chalice to the fold. The band took their time to make sure they found the ideal singer with the huge range, image and work ethic that this band requires. Of course Chalice ticked off all the boxes as he is a long time east coast metal vet with numerous live performances and recordings with ex-members of Fates Warning, Crimson Glory and his current project Dirt.

Kill Ritual guitarist Steve Rice comments on the new addition and future KR activities. “Hey KR gang it’s been bit of a process going through vocal auditions and finding the right guy that can take the new and old material to the next level, Chalice came up in spades with his amazing range and classic metal vocal style! His vocals are just simply what our fans are expecting! The new KR CD (s) are under way with 11 completed drum tracks recorded at Sonic Train Studios in early Jan. 2019 and final production is fully underway at my home studio Fossil Sound. We’re hoping to have a release date by late summer with of course some heavy touring to support the new CD. See you soon!”

Kill Ritual is:

Steven D. Rice-Guitars, Bass, Keyboards

Seamus Gleason-Drums

Chalice-Vocals