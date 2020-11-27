KILL THE LIGHTS Release Cover Of METALLICA Classic "Battery" (Visualizer)

New Fearless Records signing, Kill The Lights, which features former members of Bullet For My Valentine and Throw The Fight, have shared their cover of the Metallica classic, "Battery". Watch the visualizer below.

Drummer Moose Thomas explains: WWe were talking about doing another Quarantine Cover after we had so much fun covering 'Into The Pit' by Testament, and it was obvious that we had to try and top that. In my mind I’ve always wanted to cover anything off the amazingly good Master Of Puppets, and it came down to a choice between 'Disposable Heroes' or 'Battery'. We chose the latter just because we all agreed that it would be a good challenge to hopefully do justice to. And of course, we're massive Metallica fans (who isn’t?) and we had a fun time tracking it!"

For the previously released "Into The Pit" cover the band crafted a video that has an authentic VHS vibe.

"There were a ton of cover songs options we could have gone with, and we did consider covering a pop song in our style," shares drummer Moose Thomas. "But we decided to cover 'Into the Pit' by the mighty Testament purely because it's a classic song that's fun to play. We wanted to stay true to the original as closely as possible, to pay our respects to metal royalty. A great song by an amazing band."

The band previously shared the video for new song "Shed My Skin". Fans can also watch the video for "Plagues".

More information about Kill The Lights' upcoming debut album will be revealed soon.

Lineup:

James Clark - Vocals (ex-Throw The Fight)

Jordan Whelan - Guitar (Still Remains)

Michael "Moose" Thomas - Drums (ex-Bullet For My Valentine)

Travis Montgomery - Guitar (ex-Threat Signal)