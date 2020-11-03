KILLER BE KILLED Discuss Recording Process For Upcoming Reluctant Hero Album; Video Trailer
Killer Be Killed - Max Cavalera (Soulfly/ex-Sepultura), Ben Koller (Converge/Mutoid Man), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan/The Black Queen) and Troy Sanders (Mastodon/Gone Is Gone) - have released a new video trailer for their upcoming album, Reluctant Hero.
In the new clip, the band discuss the recording process and touring for the album. Watch below:
Reluctant Hero will be released on November 20 via Nuclear Blast Records. Album pre-orders are available here, with the release available in a variety of limited edition vinyl variants, as well as on CD and a 2LP black vinyl version. Pre-save, listen and download on all digital platforms here.
Reluctant Hero tracklisting:
"Deconstructing Self-Destruction"
"Dream Gone Bad"
"Left Of Center"
"Inner Calm From Outer Storms"
"Filthy Vagabond"
"From A Crowded Wound"
"The Great Purge"
"Comfort From Nothing"
"Animus"
"Dead Limbs"
"Reluctant Hero"
“Dream Gone Bad” video:
"Deconstructing Self-Destruction" visualizer:
