KILLER BE KILLED Discuss Reluctant Hero Album Album, Artwork, And Vocals; Video Trailer

KILLER BE KILLED Discuss Reluctant Hero Album, Artwork, And Vocals; Video Trailer
November 16, 2020, 6 minutes ago
Killer Be Killed - Max Cavalera (Soulfly/ex-Sepultura), Ben Koller (Converge/Mutoid Man), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan/The Black Queen) and Troy Sanders (Mastodon/Gone Is Gone) - will release their new album, Reluctant Hero, on November 20 via Nuclear Blast.
In this new trailer, the band discuss the album, artwork and vocals:
Reluctant Hero pre-orders are available here, with the release available in a variety of limited edition vinyl variants, as well as on CD and a 2LP black vinyl version. Pre-save, listen and download on all digital platforms here.
Reluctant Hero tracklisting:
"Deconstructing Self-Destruction"
"Dream Gone Bad"
"Left Of Center"
"Inner Calm From Outer Storms"
"Filthy Vagabond"
"From A Crowded Wound"
"The Great Purge"
"Comfort From Nothing"
"Animus"
"Dead Limbs"
"Reluctant Hero"
"Inner Calm From Outer Storms" video:
“Dream Gone Bad” video:
"Deconstructing Self-Destruction" visualizer: