KILLER BE KILLED Discuss Reluctant Hero Album Album, Artwork, And Vocals; Video Trailer

Killer Be Killed - Max Cavalera (Soulfly/ex-Sepultura), Ben Koller (Converge/Mutoid Man), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan/The Black Queen) and Troy Sanders (Mastodon/Gone Is Gone) - will release their new album, Reluctant Hero, on November 20 via Nuclear Blast.

In this new trailer, the band discuss the album, artwork and vocals:

Reluctant Hero pre-orders are available here, with the release available in a variety of limited edition vinyl variants, as well as on CD and a 2LP black vinyl version. Pre-save, listen and download on all digital platforms here.

Reluctant Hero tracklisting:

"Deconstructing Self-Destruction"

"Dream Gone Bad"

"Left Of Center"

"Inner Calm From Outer Storms"

"Filthy Vagabond"

"From A Crowded Wound"

"The Great Purge"

"Comfort From Nothing"

"Animus"

"Dead Limbs"

"Reluctant Hero"

"Inner Calm From Outer Storms" video:

“Dream Gone Bad” video:

"Deconstructing Self-Destruction" visualizer: