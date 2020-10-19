KILLER BE KILLED Feat. SOULFLY, CONVERGE, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, MASTODON Members Release "Dream Gone Bad": Behind The Scenes (Video)

Killer Be Killed - Max Cavalera (Soulfly/ex-Sepultura), Ben Koller (Converge/Mutoid Man), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan/The Black Queen) and Troy Sanders (Mastodon/Gone Is Gone) - recently released a second single from the band’s forthcoming album, Reluctant Hero, unveiling a fiery live performance video for “Dream Gone Bad”, directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera.

The band now take you behind the scenes of the video. Watch the new footage, as well as the official video, below:

Reluctant Hero will be released on November 20 via Nuclear Blast Records. Album pre-orders are available here, with the release available in a variety of limited edition vinyl variants, as well as on CD and a 2LP black vinyl version. Pre-save, listen and download on all digital platforms here.

Reluctant Hero tracklisting:

"Deconstructing Self-Destruction"

"Dream Gone Bad"

"Left Of Center"

"Inner Calm From Outer Storms"

"Filthy Vagabond"

"From A Crowded Wound"

"The Great Purge"

"Comfort From Nothing"

"Animus"

"Dead Limbs"

"Reluctant Hero"

"Deconstructing Self-Destruction" visualizer:

(Photo - Jim Louvau)