KILLER BE KILLED Feat. SOULFLY, CONVERGE, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, MASTODON Members Release "Inner Calm From Outer Storms" Music Video

Killer Be Killed - Max Cavalera (Soulfly/ex-Sepultura), Ben Koller (Converge/Mutoid Man), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan/The Black Queen) and Troy Sanders (Mastodon/Gone Is Gone) - have debuted a third single from the eagerly-awaited collection, Reluctant Hero, out on November 20 via Nuclear Blast.

"'Inner Calm From Outer Storms' is about having the ability to sense a distant or unseen target," explains Troy Sanders. "It explores a journey of reckless abandon where the destination may, or may not, actually exist."

Greg Puciato agrees, saying the lyrics reference “the idea of being open to the freedom of having chaos be a state of existence.”

Reluctant Hero pre-orders are available here, with the release available in a variety of limited edition vinyl variants, as well as on CD and a 2LP black vinyl version. Pre-save, listen and download on all digital platforms here.

Reluctant Hero tracklisting:

"Deconstructing Self-Destruction"

"Dream Gone Bad"

"Left Of Center"

"Inner Calm From Outer Storms"

"Filthy Vagabond"

"From A Crowded Wound"

"The Great Purge"

"Comfort From Nothing"

"Animus"

"Dead Limbs"

"Reluctant Hero"

“Dream Gone Bad” video:

"Deconstructing Self-Destruction" visualizer:

(Photo - Jim Louvau)