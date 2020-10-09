KILLER BE KILLED Feat. SOULFLY, CONVERGE, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, MASTODON Members Release Music Video For New Single "Dream Gone Bad"

Killer Be Killed - Max Cavalera (Soulfly/ex-Sepultura), Ben Koller (Converge/Mutoid Man), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan/The Black Queen) and Troy Sanders (Mastodon/Gone Is Gone) - debut a second single from the band’s forthcoming album, Reluctant Hero, unveiling a fiery live performance video for “Dream Gone Bad”.

Troy said of the song: “Dissecting the idea of uncertainty and how you pull from that to find your way. ‘Dream Gone Bad’ was initially spearheaded by Max and I, and as I listen back, through the collaborative process this creation’s final form has now become a dream-come-true.”

The video, which was shot in Arizona last month, was directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera.

Reluctant Hero will be released on November 20 viaNuclear Blast Records. Reluctant Hero pre-orders are available here, with the release available in a variety of limited edition vinyl variants, as well as on CD and a 2LP black vinyl version. Pre-save, listen and download on all digital platforms here.

Reluctant Hero tracklisting:

"Deconstructing Self-Destruction"

"Dream Gone Bad"

"Left Of Center"

"Inner Calm From Outer Storms"

"Filthy Vagabond"

"From A Crowded Wound"

"The Great Purge"

"Comfort From Nothing"

"Animus"

"Dead Limbs"

"Reluctant Hero"

"Deconstructing Self-Destruction" visualizer:

(Photo - Jim Louvau)