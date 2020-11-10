KILLER BE KILLED Take You Behind The Scenes Of "Inner Calm From Outer Storms" Music Video

Killer Be Killed - Max Cavalera (Soulfly/ex-Sepultura), Ben Koller (Converge/Mutoid Man), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan/The Black Queen) and Troy Sanders (Mastodon/Gone Is Gone) - recently debuted a music video for the third single, "Inner Calm From Outer Storms", from the upcoming Reluctant Hero album, out on November 20 via Nuclear Blast.

The band have now released behind the scenes footage from the video shoot. Watch the new clip, as well as the official video, below:

Reluctant Hero pre-orders are available here, with the release available in a variety of limited edition vinyl variants, as well as on CD and a 2LP black vinyl version. Pre-save, listen and download on all digital platforms here.

Reluctant Hero tracklisting:

"Deconstructing Self-Destruction"

"Dream Gone Bad"

"Left Of Center"

"Inner Calm From Outer Storms"

"Filthy Vagabond"

"From A Crowded Wound"

"The Great Purge"

"Comfort From Nothing"

"Animus"

"Dead Limbs"

"Reluctant Hero"

“Dream Gone Bad” video:

"Deconstructing Self-Destruction" visualizer:

(Photo - Jim Louvau)