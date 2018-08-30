KILLING GRACE Release “Say My Name” Music Video

Nashville’s award-winning metal band Killing Grace have released a video for "Say My Name", a track from their latest album, Speak With A Fist, available via the Sonic Night Music Club label. Find the clip below.

Killing Grace is not afraid to genre bend with straight-up southern rock like “One Finger Salute” or something more hard-core as "Screaming In Silence”. From the slamming and revved-up track “Say My Name” and groove anthem “Living Like A Suicide”, to the melodic and progressive "Take Me With You”, this new release has something for everyone.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Say My Name"

"Living Like A Suicide"

"Everybody Hates Me"

"Take Me With You"

"Bloodline"

"Fight Back Kid"

"One Finger Salute"

"Pretty Ugly"

"Screaming In Silence"

"Crown Of Thorns"

"Say My Name" video:

"Living Like A Suicide" video: