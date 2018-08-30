KILLING GRACE Release “Say My Name” Music Video
August 30, 2018, an hour ago
Nashville’s award-winning metal band Killing Grace have released a video for "Say My Name", a track from their latest album, Speak With A Fist, available via the Sonic Night Music Club label. Find the clip below.
Killing Grace is not afraid to genre bend with straight-up southern rock like “One Finger Salute” or something more hard-core as "Screaming In Silence”. From the slamming and revved-up track “Say My Name” and groove anthem “Living Like A Suicide”, to the melodic and progressive "Take Me With You”, this new release has something for everyone.
Tracklisting:
"Intro"
"Say My Name"
"Living Like A Suicide"
"Everybody Hates Me"
"Take Me With You"
"Bloodline"
"Fight Back Kid"
"One Finger Salute"
"Pretty Ugly"
"Screaming In Silence"
"Crown Of Thorns"
"Say My Name" video:
"Living Like A Suicide" video: