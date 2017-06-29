KILLSET To Take Over The Iconic Rainbow Bar & Grill For CD Release And Listening Party

On Friday, July 7th, KillSET is throwing a release party for their new album, S.T.F.U. (out now). Starting at 9:30 PM, the upstairs at The Rainbow Bar & Grill will be taken over by DJ Will spinning the new KillSET album. Jes Fama from Almost Fama will be hosting the evenings activities. There will be a photo-op in front of the bands logo, the new videos looped on the TV's throughout the venue, and tons of giveaways such as signed CDs, pictures, stickers & shirts.

"We are so excited and humbled to be doing our CD release/listening party at the iconic Rainbow Bar & Grill! Everyone is invited out to come celebrate the release of our new album, S.T.F.U., and party it up KillSET style!"

Where:

The Rainbow Bar & Grill

9015 Sunset Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069

When:

Friday, July 7th, 2017

9:30pm-12:30am

KillSET is the combination of a professional, well-oiled (finely tuned) metal machine and an explosive, super charged charismatic front man - as evidenced by their album, S.T.F.U., produced by Eddie Wohl (Fuel, Smile Empty Soul, ill Niño, 36 Crazyfists) and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, ill Niño, Sepultura).

KillSET was created when former ARCM members, James "Jas" Dillon (Drums), Mark Baker (Bass), and Dave Comer (Guitars), combined forces with new singer Luca (Choleric). Instantly, there was an addictive atmosphere in the writing process that could not be denied. The contributions and writing styles of each member seemed to perfectly complement one another's individual uniqueness, to create a sound that beautifully kills.

KillSET then joined forces with renowned producer, Eddie Wohl (Fuel, Smile Empty Soul, ill Nino, 36 Crazyfists) and completed their debut full-length album Know Your Killer, demonstrating their signature sound of pure ferocity and simple beauty. The overwhelming support of the freshman album allowed KillSET the opportunities to share the stage with Fear Factory, Otep, Red, Adrenaline Mob, Flaw, Nothing More, and Saliva. The band then chose to embark on another musical journey, again collaborating with producer Eddie Wohl, which has culminated in a sophomore effort that will undoubtedly impact anyone who dares to listen. With the ability to transcend the current generic norm, the new album, S.T.F.U. has a diversity and flavour that is simply undeniable.

Tracklisting:

“Get Up”

“Bully”

“Killers In The Pit”

“Tomorrow”

“Broken Angel”

“Jump”

“How Dare You”

“Animal”

“Not A Love Song”

“Don’t Let Me Die”

“Killers In The Pit” video:

“Tomorrow” lyric video:

“Jump” video (cover/parody):

S.T.F.U. can be purchased at this location.