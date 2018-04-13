KILLSWITCH ENGAGE And Former Vocalist HOWARD JONES Working On "Epic" New Song

Killswitch Engage and former vocalist Howard Jones have teamed up for something "epic", according to the band's current singer Jesse Leach.

Leach took to Instagram to post a photo with the caption: "This dude was in the neighborhood, so I figured hey let’s get him to lay down some stuff for a thing... He did, and it is going to be EPIC!"

Stay tuned for more details on this collaboration.

Howard Jones is currently featured in Light The Torch (formerly Devil You Know). Their new album Revival is out now via Nuclear Blast.