KILLSWITCH ENGAGE And Former Vocalist HOWARD JONES Working On "Epic" New Song
April 13, 2018, 2 hours ago
Killswitch Engage and former vocalist Howard Jones have teamed up for something "epic", according to the band's current singer Jesse Leach.
Leach took to Instagram to post a photo with the caption: "This dude was in the neighborhood, so I figured hey let’s get him to lay down some stuff for a thing... He did, and it is going to be EPIC!"
Stay tuned for more details on this collaboration.
This dude was in the neighborhood, so I figured hey let’s get him to lay down some stuff for a thing...He did, and it is going to be EPIC! . That is all carry on with your day. 🤘🏼 #killswitchengage #kserecordingsessions #TheSignalFiresAlight #killswitchengage #AdamD #HowardJones #JesseLeach #LightTheTorch #Duet #YesItHappenedYouKnewItWouldSomeday #BombTrack #Banger #Unity #PMA
Howard Jones is currently featured in Light The Torch (formerly Devil You Know). Their new album Revival is out now via Nuclear Blast.