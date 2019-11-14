KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Go Shopping At Amoeba Music: "What's In My Bag?" Video Streaming
Mike D'Antonio and Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage went shopping at Amoeba Music in Los Angeles, California. Watch the video below:
Earlier this month, Killswitch Engage announced their spring 2020 North American tour plans. The band will return to the road to headline clubs and theaters across the US and Canada. The trek kicks off on March 10 in Cleveland and runs through April 12 in Boston. August Burns Red will serve as main support for all of the dates. Additional acts appearing on the tour will be announced at a later date. All tour dates are below.
Tour dates:
March
10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
11 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
13 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
14 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore
15 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz
17 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
18 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
20 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom
21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
21 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes
23 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
25 - Riverside, CA - Municipal Auditorium
26 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
29 - Boise, ID - Revolution
31 - Salt Lake CIty, UT - Complex
April
1 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
3 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore
4 - Chicago, IL - Radius
5 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore
6 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
8 - Montreal, QC - MTelus
10 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
11 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
12 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Killswitch Engage will support Iron Maiden on the Australian leg of the Legacy Of The Beast tour in May 2020. Tickets on sale now at Ticketek.
Dates:
May
1 - Perth - RAC Arena
3 - Adelaide - Entertainment Centre
5 - Brisbane - Entertainment Centre
7 - Sydney - Qudos Bank Arena
11 - Melbourne - Rod Laver Arena