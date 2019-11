KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Go Shopping At Amoeba Music: "What's In My Bag?" Video Streaming

Mike D'Antonio and Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage went shopping at Amoeba Music in Los Angeles, California. Watch the video below:

Earlier this month, Killswitch Engage announced their spring 2020 North American tour plans. The band will return to the road to headline clubs and theaters across the US and Canada. The trek kicks off on March 10 in Cleveland and runs through April 12 in Boston. August Burns Red will serve as main support for all of the dates. Additional acts appearing on the tour will be announced at a later date. All tour dates are below.

Tour dates:

March

10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

11 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

14 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

15 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz

17 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

18 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

20 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

21 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes

23 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

25 - Riverside, CA - Municipal Auditorium

26 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

29 - Boise, ID - Revolution

31 - Salt Lake CIty, UT - Complex

April

1 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

3 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

4 - Chicago, IL - Radius

5 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

6 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

8 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

10 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

11 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

12 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Killswitch Engage will support Iron Maiden on the Australian leg of the Legacy Of The Beast tour in May 2020. Tickets on sale now at Ticketek.

Dates:

May

1 - Perth - RAC Arena

3 - Adelaide - Entertainment Centre

5 - Brisbane - Entertainment Centre

7 - Sydney - Qudos Bank Arena

11 - Melbourne - Rod Laver Arena