KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Guitarist Talks CHUCK BILLY Singing On New Song "The Crownless King" - "It Reminded Us Of TESTAMENT; We Thought It Needed Something"

Killswitch Engage guitarist Joel Stroetzel recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about the band's new album, Atonement, also offering up tour stories and a gear update.

UG: What’s the most challenging song to play on the new record?

Joel: "I think at the moment, it’s the song we're working on putting into the set, 'The Crownless King' – that’s the one we had Chuck Billy (Testament) singing on as well. I think the really challenging thing about that is that it’s a pretty fast song but it’s all down-picking, so it’s all about getting the picking hand back in shape. Adam and I were going back and forth trying to figure out how to cheat and alternate pick but we can’t do it so we're just trying to pick up our picking hands so we can play it live. It’s easy to punch out if you get tired in the studio but live, were trying to make sure that one translates and sounds as aggressive as it should.

UG: How did Chuck Billy come to be a part of that song?

Joel: "It was a song that we were playing around with for a while. We were just playing with arrangements and trying to figure out what song should be on the record, and we listened back to the song and we thought it needed something and it reminded us of Testament a little bit. So we kind of started off as a joke, like, ‘Let’s see if we can get Chuck Billy to sing on it.’ We talked to our management and they reached out to Chuck and thankfully he was around and willing to do it. So that one turned out really cool. That’s one of my favorite songs on the record."

Killswitch Engage have released a video for new song, "The Signal Fire", from their latest album Atonement, out now via Metal Blade Records (North America) and Music For Nations (Europe). Current and former KsE singers Jesse Leach and Howard Jones trade vocals in this simple but electrifying performance clip, directed by the band's longtime collaborator Ian McFarland (The Godfathers of Hardcore, Meshuggah).

"This video is a demonstration of solidarity and unity," says Leach. "This is for the fans and this is our testimony to all who see this video. In these times we live in, I believe this is an important message - not just for us as a band and our fans but for all of humanity. This is a call for compassion and understanding! There is strength in unity."

Leach continues, "The making of the video was a great experience as well. Just all of us guys hanging out and having fun together. Ian McFarland did a hell of a job capturing the vibe and energy of our performances."

"It was another silly day at the office," adds Jones. "Good food, lots of wrestling talk, and hanging with the boys is a great way to spend the day and get a little work done. Shout out to Ian McFarland for making everything painless at the shoot. The day was all smiles - with a hint of metal."

Atonement tracklisting:

"Unleashed"

"The Signal Fire" (feat. Howard Jones)

"Us Against the World"

"The Crownless King" (feat. Chuck Billy)

"I Am Broken Too"

"As Sure as the Sun Will Rise"

"Know Your Enemy"

"Take Control"

"Ravenous"

"I Can't Be the Only One"

"Bite the Hand That Feeds"

